Dexter Waterman, shown here running the ball against Phoenix Arizona Lutheran, leads the Longhorns into the home finale against Fountain Hills at 7 o’clock tonight. The seniors for the football and cheer teams and band will be honored before the game starting at approximately 6:30.
The Battle of the Beeline takes on added importance this season as both Payson and Fountain Hills now compete in the 3A Metro East Region.
Payson (5-3) slipped to #12 in this week’s 3A state rankings following last week’s non-region 26-21 loss at #23 Safford (3-5). The Longhorns looked like they’d score a touchdown in the final minute to pull out a victory for the fourth time in the last two seasons. However, quarterback Dexter Waterman, who’s been involved in all those dramatic comebacks, was tackled short of the goal line on fourth-and-goal in the final minute and the Bulldogs denied Payson the victory.
The heartbreaking loss may cost the Longhorns a shot at hosting a first-round state playoff game. They’ll need to win their final two games to assure themselves of one of the 16 playoff berths.
Wins over teams low in the rankings don’t offer much chance to move up in the rankings. They close at winless Phoenix Christian next week.
But they face a stiffer challenge tonight against a Falcons squad that’s 5-3 overall and 3-0 in the 3A Metro East. FH is tied for first in the region with #7 Chandler Valley Christian (6-2, 3-0), which lost a non-region showdown at #3 Tucson Pusch Ridge last week.
Valley Christian hosts Arizona Lutheran (4-4, 1-2) tonight and closes the season next week at Fountain Hills.
Payson is 2-1 in the region with a chance to finish no lower than second place with two more wins.
Payson will honor football, cheer and band seniors before tonight’s game.
Payson has won the last two meetings in the series after FH had won the previous three games.