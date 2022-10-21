FBL v AL Dexter Waterman dust

Dexter Waterman, shown here running the ball against Phoenix Arizona Lutheran, leads the Longhorns into the home finale against Fountain Hills at 7 o’clock tonight. The seniors for the football and cheer teams and band will be honored before the game starting at approximately 6:30.

 Keith Morris/Roundup

The Battle of the Beeline takes on added importance this season as both Payson and Fountain Hills now compete in the 3A Metro East Region.

Payson (5-3) slipped to #12 in this week’s 3A state rankings following last week’s non-region 26-21 loss at #23 Safford (3-5). The Longhorns looked like they’d score a touchdown in the final minute to pull out a victory for the fourth time in the last two seasons. However, quarterback Dexter Waterman, who’s been involved in all those dramatic comebacks, was tackled short of the goal line on fourth-and-goal in the final minute and the Bulldogs denied Payson the victory.

