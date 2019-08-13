Bay Equity’s Wanna Play rallied for a 12-11 walk-off victory over the 1-Hit Wonders on Aug. 5 to win the Payson Parks & Recreation Women’s Softball League Tournament Championship.
Bay Equity entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed after going 7-2-1 in the regular season. The 1-Hit Wonders went 6-4 to earn the No. 2 seed. Tonto Apache Rec (1-8-1) finished third.
The 1-Hit Wonders eliminated Tonto Apache Rec from the tournament earlier on Aug. 5 to advance to face Bay Equity, which hadn’t lost in the double-elimination tournament. The Wonders needed to beat Bay Equity to force another game for the title, but Bay Equity rallied from an early deficit to end it.
