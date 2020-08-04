Thirty-four softball teams took on each other and the weather at Rumsey Park over the weekend.
Some fared better than others in the on-field competition, but they all managed to survive scorching mid-90s temperatures in the Beat the Heat slowpitch tournament.
The tournament sponsored by the nonprofit Home Runs For Vets is part of the annual Payson Summer Softball Series designed to grow softball in Payson and raise money for local veterans.
Organizer Joshua Lyon said the nonprofit has raised $7,000 for area veterans over the years.
This year’s Home Runs For Vets Series started with the Payson Invitational on June 27-28 and concludes with the Home Runs For Vets Tournament on Sept. 19-20.
All proceeds will be donated to support local military veterans and support suicide awareness and prevention.
Lyon is always looking for volunteers to help run the tournaments. Anyone interested in helping the final tournament this year or donating can contact Lyon at 509-999-3556 or email HR4Vets@yahoo.com or visit the Home Runs for Vets Facebook page.