Thirty teams converged on Payson’s Rumsey Park for the annual Beat the Heat slowpitch softball tournament on Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, Aug. 1.
It’s one of three tournaments in the Payson Summer Series.
Profits from the tournaments run by Payson veteran Joshua Lyon go to Payson-area veterans organizations.
Along with raising money to help local veterans, Lyon is also trying to raise awareness about the high suicide rate among veterans.
He’s also trying to grow the softball community in Payson.
The final tournament in the Payson Summer Series is Home Runs for Vets in September.