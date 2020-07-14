Niners-Betsy Schatz Watches Fairway Shot 060420

Betsy Schatz watches her fairway shot at Payson Golf Club on June 4, 2020.

 Keith Morris/Roundup

Betsy Schatz wins Niners tourney

Betsy Schatz shot a gross score of 48 with a net score of 28 to win the Payson Niners Ladies Nine-Hole Golf Group’s Odd Holes Half Handicap Tournament at Payson Golf Club on July 9.

