Payson’s JV boys basketball team posted its first win of the season with a 50-43 triumph at Holbrook on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Andy Hatch led a second-half Longhorns surge as he poured in 12 of his team-high 14 points in a 31-24 scoring advantage for the visitors after intermission in a game tied 19-19 at halftime.
“It was a team effort,” said coach Robert Mavis. “Andy Hatch and Noah Obrecht hit key free throws (late).
“Mike Dominguez and Kellen Mills came up with some big time rebounds throughout the game and late in the fourth quarter to seal the game.”
Kellen Mills added nine points, Dexter Waterman and Sergio Madrid seven apiece and Obrecht six to lead the offense.