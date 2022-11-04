The Longhorns showed just how good a football team they can be last week.
The defense stood tall once again and the offense enjoyed its biggest night of the year.
They dominated all three phases of the game at Phoenix Christian.
They’ll need to keep playing well tonight if they hope to keep their season alive as they travel to take on #5 Surprise Paradise Honors in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs.
Last week’s 42-0 victory was another demonstration of how well Payson can play. The #12 Longhorns (7-3) have impressed much of the season.
They posted their third shutout of the season to secure a third state playoff appearance in the last four seasons.
But playing well against a 1-9 team like the Cougars is one thing. Doing it against a team like 8-1 Paradise Honors is another.
If the Horns can stay with the 3A Metro West champions, they have a chance to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2016.
The defense has kept the Longhorns in most games this season. And the offense put on a fireworks show against Phoenix Christian, exploding for a season-high five touchdowns, to go with Wyatt Ashton’s 90-plus yard kick return score.
Payson entered last week’s game averaging 22.6 points a game and had only reached 30 points once. That came in a 58-34 loss to #8 Chandler Valley Christian, one of the three playoff teams Payson’s faced this season.
They opened the season by pulling out a 17-10 thriller at #13 Blue Ridge and falling 42-19 to #4 Show Low. Those two teams battle tonight for the right to take on the winner of the Payson-Paradise Honors game next week at the high seed.
The Longhorns faced a formidable offense in surrendering a season-high point total against Valley Christian in a game that decided the 3A Metro East championship.
And they’ll face another tonight as the Panthers are averaging 47.9 points in season that saw them go 5-0 in winning the 3A Metro West championship.
Paradise Honors has won seven straight games since a loss at #3 Tucson Pusch Ridge (9-1).
Quarterback Gage Baker leads the state with 2,811 passing yards. The Panthers have reached 50 points in a game five times this season.
A Payson victory tonight would certainly qualify as an upset, just like the 7-6 thriller the #15 Horns won at #2 Snowflake in the opening round of the playoffs six years ago.
Injuries have hurt the Longhorns this season, but they’re getting healthy at the right time and have a real shot at shocking the Panthers.
They’ll need strong performances on both sides of the ball again tonight.
Throw in an electric play or two by the special teams and the strong and accurate leg of kicker Braden Tenney, and the Longhorns could be back in the quarterfinals for only the second time in 14 years.