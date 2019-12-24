Big changes appear to be coming to 3A football in Arizona.
Payson won’t be dramatically affected by the new Arizona Interscholastic Association alignment for the 2020-21 school year.
However, some of the powerhouses in 3A and 2A are moving, which very well could result in a 2A powerhouse moving to the 3A East region, replacing a longtime member.
The changes aren’t based on enrollment. Instead, schools will move up or down one conference spot based on their football success the past three seasons, with the just-completed season having 50 percent impact, according to a story in the Arizona Republic.
There may be some alterations to the plan because several schools are appealing their football conference placement directly to the AIA Executive Board. Those appeals will be heard on January 21.
But unless a bunch of schools appeal and win, the landscape will be dramatically different.
Pending a successful appeal, Eagar Round Valley, which just won the 2A state football championship and has reached the title game in 2A three of the last four seasons, is moving to 3A and likely into the 3A East, replacing Holbrook. That’s because the Football Reclassification Committee made the changes. Round Valley is one of 18 schools appealing its move.
The FRC has been busy. That committee is making several major changes.
They’re also moving longtime 2A power Thatcher up to 3A. Thatcher won three consecutive 2A state titles before losing in the 2A semifinals this season. Thatcher owns nine 2A titles.
And the teams that played for this year’s 3A state championship are both moving up to 4A. Queen Creek American Leadership Academy beat Benjamin Franklin for the crown and both will play in 4A next season. Ben Franklin is appealing.
QCALA also won the 3A title in 2016, becoming the first charter school in state history to win a football state championship.
The FRC also is moving Phoenix Northwest Christian from 3A up to 4A. NWC is appealing. The Crusaders have remained a power in their few years in 3A after plenty of success in 2A. They won the 3A crown in 2018 and also won the Division 5 title in 2012 and the 2A title in 2010.
So, the schools that have claimed the last four 3A state championships will be playing in another conference next season. Queen Creek Casteel, which won the 3A championship in 2017, moved up to 5A this season.
And Phoenix Christian is also moving up from 2A to 3A based on an FRC decision. Phoenix Christian lost to Round Valley in the 2A championship game. Phoenix Christian is appealing.
Switching Holbrook for Round Valley makes the 3A East a much stronger region. Teams that have waltzed past Holbrook year after year will now face another big test on an annual basis with no pushovers.
Three of the teams Payson beat this season — Holbrook, Tucson Catalina and Scottsdale Coronado — are moving from 3A to 2A based on FRC decisions. Coronado is appealing. Also moving down from 3A are Tanque Verde and Tuba City. Tuba City is appealing.
Holbrook is a longtime 3A East member that struggles every football season.
The Roadrunners simply are not competitive in 3A and rarely win a 3A East game.
In other news, Cortez, Dysart and Eastmark are all moving from 4A down to 3A. Eastmark is a new school and will field its first varsity team next fall. That school was initially to be a 4A school but the FRC is moving it down to ensure it competes in 3A in all sports.
We’ll have to see how that goes after Queen Creek Casteel cleaned up in 3A in its first two varsity seasons and probably should have started in 4A.
Holbrook has gone 0-18 in the 3A East the past four seasons and most of those games were lopsided scores. Holbrook only played three region games in 2018, canceling two games.
The AIA dropped the Roadrunners down to Division 5 the previous three seasons (the other 3A East teams played in Div. 4) and they were more competitive, going 6-8 in section games, including a 3-2 record in 2013.
They were 14-16 from 2013-15, going 6-4 overall in 2013, 3-7 in 2014 and 5-5 in 2015.
Holbrook has gone 5-31 the past four seasons, going 2-7 overall in 2016, 2-8 in 2017, 1-6 in 2018 and 0-10 this season.
Round Valley has faced 3A East teams regularly over the years and the Elks have held their own in those battles. They last played Payson in 2017, beating the Longhorns 52-7 in Eagar. The Elks beat Payson 20-13 in Payson the previous season.
Those were the first meetings between the teams since Payson beat the Elks 42-0 in 2010 in Payson before Round Valley avenged the loss with a 30-14 win over the Longhorns in the 3A playoffs.
Round Valley beat Payson 34-6 in Eagar in 2009.