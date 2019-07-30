Jesse Conway can find the end zone from anywhere on the football field.
He scored at least one touchdown in the Longhorns’ first nine games in his junior season. Many covered long distances.
Few defenders can catch him.
Payson head football coach Bryan Burke said he hand-timed him at a remarkable 4.37 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
“I know a lot of people won’t believe that, but that’s what it was,” Burke said. “He broke Wyatt Chapman’s record here.”
Conway was invited to participate in the EXOS Select 50 Combine in Scottsdale in April, something only 50 high school athletes get to participate in. It’s one of only four the company holds each year across the contry.
Burke said he ranked 18th among the 50 participants in Scottsdale. “He was there with some pretty big-time recruits and he did well,” Burke said.
The coach said he lifts close to a combined 900 pounds in the powerclean, bench and squat.
“He’s tough,” Burke said. “His physicality is what sets him apart from most wide receivers. You don’t see a lot of receivers who lower their shoulder and embrace contact like Jesse.
“Obviously, he’s explosive. The kid athletically is kind of in a league all his own. Anything to do with running or jumping he’s kind of the school leader.”
But Conway wants to lead in another way this season. The multi-sport standout has different goals as the Longhorns officially opened practice this week.
While he hopes to continue causing headaches for defensive coordinators as a big-play wide receiver/running back and kick returner, he’d love to have more fun than he and his teammates had in a 4-6 campagin last fall.
And, as a senior, he realizes he needs to be one of the players leading the way.
“His leadership coming out of camp I thought was probably his most impressive thing,” Burke said following the team’s weeklong camp July 15-19. “He’s ready to walk the walk and be more vocal, esecailly with the younger guys, and get everybody playing at the level we need.”
He was voted First Team All-3A East as a receiver and honorable mention on the 3A All-State team. He’s also plays safety on defense.
“He’s ready to win,” Burke said. “Everytime we have a competition he’s competing to win the thing. He’s a special player. We don’t get too many Jesse Conways coming out. His versatility sets him apart. He can catch, run, return, punt and we even have some packages for him to play quarterback at times.”
Conway is also a standout baseball player. He’s started the last two years, helping the Longhorns share the 3A East crown in 2018 and win it outright this spring. Conway was voted First Team All-3A East and honorable mention 3A All-State as a junior. He was a second-team all-region honoree as a sophomore.
“Talent is never an issue for Jesse,” said Longhorns baseball coach Brian Young. “I think he can probably do any sport and compete at any level that he would put his mind and effort towards. He is a great athlete and I don’t even think he has hit his potential in baseball yet.”
Conway will focus on that after after he finishes what he hopes will be a memorable football season.