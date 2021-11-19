Every successful school district athletic program has over the decades been able to call upon reliable, accurate, dependable and authentic contributors who bring stability to the often tumultuous world of prep sports.
In Payson Unified School district, veteran educator Bill Lawson is just such a person.
For example, the annual season ending gatherings of head football coaches to select post season winners for all region and all-conference honors sometimes turns into political theater of sorts as well meaning coaches strategize to insure their players are selected.
It’s no secret in the coaching fraternity that the actual truth about some of the nominees’ achievements may be stretched a tiny bit...well maybe more than a tiny bit.
Knowing that, a PHS football coach went in 1990 to a 3A West regional meeting to select honorees well prepared to defend his athletes to the scrutiny sure to be leveled by other coaches.
But after distributing copies of the season-ending stats to all voting coaches, one said, “Were these stats done by Bill Lawson?”
The answer was yes, to which the quizzing coach, said, “They are good as gold.”
From that accolade, the PHS coach was able to get his players selected to the all-region teams.
Not only was Lawson, known for accuracy in his record keeping, he was also extremely reliable, missing only three games in his 31 years as statistician in chief.
Recording football, however, wasn’t his only duty. He also was the official basketball scorer for five years and statistician for PHS track and field meets for 44 years.
When not recording stats, Lawson was head track coach for five years and for four seasons was the junior varsity football coach.
When not involved in school athletics, Lawson was the longtime principal at Rim Country Middle School overseeing its transition from a junior high to RCMS.