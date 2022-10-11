PMGA-Tim Ernst 06-08-22

Tim Ernst watches his tee shot from #1 at Payson Golf Club earlier this season.

 Keith Morris/Roundup

Black over Blue

The Black Team beat the Blue Team in the Payson Men’s Golf Association Black and Blue Tournament at Payson Golf Club on Sept. 21. The tournament featured Ryder Cup scoring.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you