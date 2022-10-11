Black over Blue
The Black Team beat the Blue Team in the Payson Men’s Golf Association Black and Blue Tournament at Payson Golf Club on Sept. 21. The tournament featured Ryder Cup scoring.
The Black Team beat the Blue Team in the Payson Men’s Golf Association Black and Blue Tournament at Payson Golf Club on Sept. 21. The tournament featured Ryder Cup scoring.
The Black Team won 12.5 points-7.5. There were 10 golfers on each team, split into five two-man squads.
The Black Team included Terry Lindsey and Tim Ernst, Stan Eggen and Chip Yeomans, Chuck Dodd and Steve Thompson, Gary Passe and Herb Sherman and Mike McKee and Gary Vaplon.
Vaplon had the longest putt, sinking it from 9 feet 10 inches on #9.
Closest-to-the-pin winners included: John Calderwood (#2, 23 feet 3 inches), Lindsey (#5, 10-4), Mike Anderson (#8, 11-3), Gary Cordell (#14, 11-6) and Ernst (#17, 7-9).
Art Sipple and Steve Thompson fired a net 59.2 to win the Payson Men’s Golf Association Best Ball Front 9 Scramble Back 9 Tournament at Payson Golf Club on Sept. 28.
Chuck Dodd and Rod Emerald (60.7) finished second, Gary Cordell and Steve Smith (61.0) third, Tim Ernst and Larry Smith (63.0) fourth and JT Watson and Chip Yeomans (63.2) fifth.
Yeomans had the longest putt, finding the cup on #18 from 21 feet 10 inches.
Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Ernst (#2, 35 feet 7.5 inches), Watson (#5, 5-1), Gary Cordell (#8, 8-10), Herb Sherman (#14, 11-2) and Thompson (#17, 10-6.5).
Rod Emerald shot 73 to win the Payson Men’s Golf Association Low Net Tournament at Payson Golf Club on Oct. 5.
Mike Anderson and Bob Lamb tied for second (74). Dale Baker (75) finished fourth ahead of John Calderwood, Danny Harder, Terry Lindsey, Lou Manganiello and Russ Thornell, who finished in a five-way tie for fifth with 77s.
Lamb’s 11-foot 9-inch effort won the long putt on #9.
Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Anderson (#2, 14 feet 8.5 inches), Harder (#5, 23-5), Jim Kennedy (#8, 7-8.5), Manganiello (#14, 10-5) and Paul Christianson (#17, 25-11).
Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries
Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos
Click heading above to view poll history
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.