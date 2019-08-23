The Black Team beat the Blue Team 16-5 in the Payson Men’s Golf Association’s Annual Black & Blue Tournament at Payson Golf Course on Aug. 14.
Mike Anderson, Alex Armenta, John Calderwood, Gary Campbell, Al Chittenden, Popeye Clay and Tim Ernst played on the Black Team. Marco Green, Bill Harris, Richard Harding, Tony Robles, Larry Smith, Dennis Schwebs and Mike Valentiner played on the Blue Team.
Green had the long putt, finding the cup from 10 feet 2½ inches on the ninth hole. Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Dave Rutter (No. 2, 24 feet 3 inches), Valentiner (No. 5, 15-6), Steve Thompson (No. 8, 14-9), Gary Campbell (No. 14, 9-11) and Ernst (No. 17, 9-4½).