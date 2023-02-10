The seedings for the 3A state girls basketball tournament will be revealed on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Blue Ridge entered the final week of the regular season looking like it probably would get into the 24-team tournament, which begins on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
The Yellow Jackets stood at #16 in the Tuesday, Feb. 7 state rankings after a loss to a strong Pima team (16-1, #3 in 2A) on Monday, Feb. 6.
The top eight seeds earn first-round byes and host second-round games on Feb. 17. The Nos. 9-24 seeds face opening-round games at the high seed on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
The Yellow Jackets carried a 7-8 record in ranking games into the final two games. They were scheduled to play at home against Show Low on Wednesday, Feb. 8 and at Snowflake on Thursday, Feb. 9.
Blue Ridge won 49-38 at Payson on Friday, Feb. 3 to square its record in ranking games at 7-7 before falling at Pima.
Blue Ridge improved to 3-5 in the 3A East and remained in a tie for fourth place with Holbrook.
Payson slipped one spot to #25 in the rankings after the Blue Ridge loss. The Longhorns also have a shot to get into the tournament if they managed to win one of their final two games at Winslow on Thursday, Feb. 8 or at home against Holbrook on Thursday, Feb. 9.
Sophomore Aniya Paxson scored 21 points to pace the Yellow Jackets in their win at Payson. She drained a trio of Blue Ridge’s five three-point field goals. Sophomore Taliyah Wool scored nine points, junior Taylor Tenijieth seven and sophomore Ashlyn Smith six.
Jayton Lee is the team’s only senior. The three juniors are Tenijieth, Reenee Pinal and LeiLani Hamblin. The four sophomores include Paxson, Wool, Smith and Lexi Redd.
The four freshmen are Lacey Tenijieth, Myli Hamblin, Deeawree Ivins and Kirstin Cosay.
Brandon Tenijieth is in his first season as head coach.
“We’ve had our ups and downs,” the coach said. “We’re trying to learn from both the wins and the losses. Win or lose, the process remains the same – continue to work hard to get better individually and as a team.”
The coach said injuries have hurt the team.
“We’re down one or two (girls) each night,” he said. “We’ve just been battling injuries all year.”
In the game at Payson, the host Longhorns led 8-7 after one quarter but Blue Ridge went up by six (22-16) at halftime with a 15-8 second-quarter advantage. Payson battled back with a 13-9 third-quarter edge to pull within 31-29. However, the visitors used an 18-9 fourth-quarter scoring advantage to put the game away.
He was encouraged by the win, which earned the Jackets a sweep of the two region games against the Longhorns.
“The game against Payson was a very big win and hopefully we can continue to get wins and get into the state tournament, which is a goal,” Tenijieth said.
They’d love to host an opening round game. They’ll need to finish no lower than #16 to do that.