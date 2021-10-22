Bo Althoff is remembered fondly in the Rim Country as one of the finest all around athletes and genuine good guys in Payson High School athletic history.
That’s why he’s one of six individuals who’ll be inducted along with two teams into the PHS Athletic Hall of Fame at Mazatzal Hotel and Casino on Oct. 30.
He excelled in football, basketball, track and field and would have probably shined in more if prep athletes weren’t limited to competing in three sports per year.
In the classroom and off the field, he was modest, unassuming, unpretentious, a good friend to all and a son that undoubtedly kept his parents Ken and Nancy, beaming with pride.
School record
As a senior at PHS in 1992, Althoff set the school pole vault record of 16 feet, 5 3/4 inches. Today, that mark stands third best in Arizona high school track and field record books.
As the state’s best pole vaulter in 1990 and ’91, Althoff earned a bevy of invitations to postseason meets where he competed against and often beat the nation’s best.
Wing-TIn football, Althoff was a natural who possessed size, strength and a knack for being in the right place at the right time.
As a three-year varsity starter for the Longhorns, he was a ferocious hitter from his safety position and a power runner and hard nosed runner as a fullback in the Longhorn Wing-T.
His senior year, playing against Winslow in PHS stadium, Althoff floated into the flat, where he hauled in a short pass from the the Horn signal caller.
With Winslow’s all-state strong safety anxiously waiting to level him, Althoff turned on the afterburners bowling over the Bulldog defender leaving him sprawled on the turf and probably wondering what had run over him.
“That (Winslow) guy is probably trying to get the license plate number of the truck that just hit him,”said one Longhorn fan.
Although Althoff didn’t spend an abundance of time in the weight room early in his career, his natural ability rendered him one of the most ferocious players in prep circles. At the conclusion of his senior year, he was named all-region, all-state and all-star.
Colleges, including Arizona State University, expressed interest in acquiring the gridiron services of Althoff but the youngster politely declined saying he was committed to pole vaulting.
Basketball
Althoff also excelled on then-coach Jim Quinlan’s basketball teams, but an ankle injury sidelined him for most of his senior campaign. A year earlier he had been an all-region pick.
Track scholarship
As good as Althoff was in football and basketball, coaches Max Foster and Jim Quinlan knew pole vaulting was his first love and had been since track and field coach Dan Reid began tutoring him during his junior high years.
After leaving PHS, Althoff accepted a track and field scholarship to Arizona State. He later transferred to a junior college and then to Northern Arizona University where he graduated. At NAU he expressed interest in returning to football but was unable to due to NCAA eligibility rules dating back to when he first attended Arizona State.
After earning his college degree, Althoff served a stint as a lineman for Sturgeon Electric in Phoenix.
He later followed in his father’s footsteps by joining the ranks of Arizona Public Service where he continues to work today in the Payson region.
When not climbing power poles, restoring electricity to frustrated customers and repairing voltage regulars, transformers and switches, Althoff is a volunteer track and field coach at PHS and volunteers in the youth league football program.
As if that wasn’t enough volunteering, he also hosts the Kiss the Sky pole vaulting camps each summer at Camp Tontozona east of Payson.
Ticket deadline today
The HOF banquet is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at Mazatzal Hotel and Casino. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 22 is the deadline to purchase tickets, which cost $30 and are available at ticketspiket.com or from any Hall of Fame member.