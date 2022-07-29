They’re back.
Longhorns.
Updated: July 29, 2022 @ 6:06 am
Lots of ’em.
Fall athletic practice officially kicked off this week for football and some other sports on Monday, with the others starting next week.
The football team officially started preparing for the upcoming season on the new artificial turf field at Granite Dells Park, which isn’t scheduled to open until next spring.
They practiced there during their four-day camp a couple of weeks earlier.
The Longhorns will still play their home games at Payson High School. But work on the grass field prevented the Longhorns from getting on the field until Aug. 1.
It’s unclear if they will shift practice to the high school field next week or give the field another week or two off before the Longhorns start what could be a fun year with several talented veterans leading the way.
The football players battled wet weather throughout the first week, with Wednesday’s practice halted for 30 minutes because of a lightning strike. But cooler temperatures than in previous weeks made it comfortable.
The Longhorns move to the 3A Central East this year but still face old 3A East rivals Blue Ridge in the Aug. 19 opener in Lakeside and Show Low at home on Aug. 26.
PHS’s other fall season teams — boys and girls soccer, volleyball, cross country, swim club and the cheer team — either started practice this week or will soon.
Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com
