No matter how much evidence Payson’s boys basketball team submitted indicating it was better than any squad the program has produced in several years, the Longhorns knew the real test would come in how they handled themselves in 3A East play.
They lost their first region game but No. 4 Holbrook needed overtime to escape Wilson Dome with a victory on Jan. 10.
It was a moral victory for the Longhorns.
But moral victories are still losses, no matter how encouraging they can be for a team that’s struggled to win games for years.
On Friday night in the White Mountains, the Longhorns delivered something more.
They not only battled one of their biggest rivals, they beat them, handling an intimidating crowd like veteran champions, even feeding off the negative energy in emerging with a 55-50 victory over rival Lakeside Blue Ridge.
“It was just an awesome team effort,” said first-year Longhorns head coach Robert Mavis. “Everybody played together.”
A win like this only instills more confidence in a team that’s realizing more and more with each passing game that it can play with the best teams on the schedule.
“It’s just basically instilling confidence in our guys because they can play,” Mavis said.
Jack O’Grady scored 17 points to lead the offense. He scored 10 in the second half as the Longhorns outscored the No. 8 Yellow Jackets 35-23 after falling behind 27-20 at halftime to hand them their first loss in nine regular season games.
It’s just Payson’s second win in the last 16 games against Blue Ridge and snapped a seven-game losing streak in Lakeside. The Longhorns hadn’t won there since a 56-48 triumph on Jan. 9, 2014.
Payson’s only other win over the Yellow Jackets since that game came in a 43-40 victory in Payson last season.
That was one of just three victories for the Longhorns a year ago when teams weren’t allowed to play in tournament games before the postseason. This year’s team now stands at 13-8 overall thanks to a 9-2 tournament record that includes an 8-0 mark in winning the Wickenburg Classic, and 4-6 in the regular-season non-tournament games that count in the rankings. They’re sure to rise from the No. 23 3A ranking they carried into the game.
And they’re 1-1 in the 3A East.
Snowflake here tonight
But the challenges continue as the Longhorns host another rival in Snowflake at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
It’s also an opportunity for another statement victory.
You can bet opponents are starting to take notice of this team.
“Nobody thinks Payson is any good,” Mavis said.
That won’t last if the Horns continue to play like they have so far this season.
Anderson Hatch added 10 points and seven rebounds against the Yellow Jackets. Connor Hatch and Dexter Waterman chipped in seven points apiece.
Waterman sank five of six free throws in the final quarter to help Payson put the game away with a 15-10 advantage. Payson made 8 of 14 free throws. Jeremy Chavez, who had seven rebounds, was 2-for-2 at the line for the game and the rest of the team was 1-for-6 at the charity stripe.
Blue Ridge was 11 for 24 at the free throw line.
Mavis’ frustration with the officiating was evident in a technical foul he received on top of a Payson foul that led to four made free throws for Blue Ridge that turned a 50-46 Payson lead into a 50-50 tie with 1:51 remaining.
But Payson outscored the home team 5-0 from there.
Waterman put the Longhorns ahead to stay with a pair of free throws with 1:31 to play.
He sank one of two with 24.1 left and drained two more with 15.0 on the clock after Nate Padilla fouled out on a Waterman steal. Padilla led three Jackets with 13 points. Cesar Bonilla scored 12 and Jason Bonito 11.
The Jackets led 15-11 after eight minutes and 27-20 at halftime. The visitors tied the game 40-40 by outscoring the home team 20-13 in the third quarter.
“The last couple of minutes felt great because we were playing as a team and you could really tell that everyone wanted to win that game,” said Connor Hatch.
“Being able to win in Blue Ridge was great, and I think the win really showed us what we can do in those types of situations.”
Mavis compared the crowd noise with the level Payson fans had in the Longhorns’ overtime loss to Holbrook four days earlier. But these fans weren’t screaming for the Horns.
“They had a loud crowd, one of the loudest ones,” the coach said.
“(The Horns) actually fed off the crowd and it seemed like it raised their game (to another level).
“I basically told them in the huddle to get used to playing in atmospheres like this. It’s going to get louder. We basically have a target on us. We’re going to have a lot more games like this.”
Waterman’s big night
The Longhorns were coming off a 73-50 loss at No. 2 Fountain Hills on Wednesday.
Waterman scored 21 points on seven of Payson’s season-high nine three-point field goals. A. Hatch scored nine points.