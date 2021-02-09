Payson’s boys basketball team got back into action after the Jan. 26 postponement at home against Winslow with three games last week.
After Tuesday’s loss at Holbrook, the Longhorns returned home and improved on its 19 points against the Roadrunners to score more in a 67-31 at home against Snowflake on Thursday, Feb. 4. And they kept improving in a 51-44 setback at Chandler Arizona College Prep on Saturday, Feb. 6.
The Longhorns (0-6, 0-2 3A East) host Blue Ridge at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9 and play at Winslow at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12.
Snowflake 67, Payson 31The game was tied 12-12 after eight minutes and it was a one-point game, 17-16, early in the second quarter before the visiting Lobos closed the half on a 19-3 run to cap a 24-7 quarter advantage and they pulled away in the second half.
Dexter Waterman came off the bench to lead Payson with eight points. Colton Justice chipped in six points.
Noah Baum sank five of Snowflake’s nine three-point field goals en route to a game-high 16 points. Stewart West added 15 points for the Lobos, which had 10 players score. Snowflake went 14-for-18 at the free throw line.
Payson made two treys and the Longhorns sank 9 of 14 free throws.
AZ Coll. Prep 51, Payson 44The Longhorns dropped a non-region game in Chandler on Saturday, Feb. 6.