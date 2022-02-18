Robert Mavis said he just wanted to sneak into the state tournament and then surprise everyone.
Well, surprise.
Eight days after a 27-point loss at Show Low, the No. 19 Longhorns returned to the White Mountains to face their 3A East rivals a third time looking for their first win over the Cougars.
With their season on the line, the Horns outscored No. 14 Show Low 22-14 in the third quarter to take charge of a tight game and held on for a 57-51 boys basketball victory at Show Low in the opening round of the 3A state tournament on Wednesday night.
In its first state tournament appearance since 2012 when Payson lost in the first round of the 24-team Division 3 tournament, the Longhorns posted their first state tournament win since 2009 when they qualified for the 16-team tournament and reached the quarterfinals.
Things didn’t start well.
Nash Brewer drained a three-point field goal at the first quarter buzzer to cap an 11-2 Show Low run that left the home team ahead 19-10.
And the lead remained at nine points, 24-15, when Cougar Cooke hit another trey with 3:38 left in the first half.
But Jack O’Grady scored seven straight points to get the visitors within two points, 24-22. Payson trailed 26-24 at the half.
The Longhorns tied it 26-26 on Gary Bingham’s basket to open the second half. O’Grady drained a three-pointer on Payson’s second shot of the half to give Payson its first lead, 29-26, 42 seconds into the third quarter.
Show Low answered with a three by De La Cruz to tie it. But Connor Hatch put Payson ahead to stay, 32-29, with the first of his back-to-back three-pointers with 6:36 left in the quarter and hit another to make it a six-point lead, 35-29.
The Payson lead grew to nine points, 44-35, on a Jeremy Chavez basket off a steal with 2:41 left in the third quarter.
Chavez scored 11 of his team-high 13 points in the second half, including nine in the third quarter.
O’Grady added 12 points. Seven Longhorns scored at least six points. Connor Hatch chipped in eight points for the Longhorns,
Bingham, Anderson Hatch, Easton Redford and Dexter Waterman all scored six points.
Redford went 3-for-4 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to help keep Show Low (19-9) from coming back for the win.
Payson made 10 of 15 free throws for the game, including 5 of 7 in the fourth quarter to match the 11 points by the Cougars over the final eight minutes. Show Low was 8 of 11 at the foul line for the game.
“They were poised and they had confidence,” said Mavis, Payson’s first-year head coach.
“They hit free throws down the stretch. They believed they could win and didn’t panic when we were down by (nine) points.”
Cougar Cooke led all scorers with 23 points for Show Low.
The Longhorns look to keep the magic going when they play at No. 3 Camp Verde on Saturday.
Payson finished 8-10 in the non-tournament games that figure in the rankings.
But they continued to play much better in tournaments, improving to 18-12 overall. That record included a 9-2 log in two regular-season tournaments. The Horns went 8-0 in winning the Wickenburg Wrangler Classic that held no weight in the rankings but showed they could compete.
And compete they did against a Cougars team that beat them in both 3A East region games. Show Low went 7-3 in the 3A East and finished third in the region. Payson finished 5-5 and fourth.
Payson came up short in a 70-67 heartbreaker against the Cougars in Wilson Dome on Jan. 20. But the Horns couldn’t stay with Show Low in the rematch, a 58-31 rout by the Cougars on Feb. 8.
The Longhorns looked like a different team eight days later.
And they hope to turn in another strong performance against a Camp Verde (19-6) team they lost to 83-73 in Payson on Dec. 14.