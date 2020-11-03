NOTE: Time of Wednesday's game was changed to 3 p.m. after the paper went to print. This story reflects the correct time.
Payson finished at No. 7 in the 2A boys soccer rankings to reach the eight-team state tournament for the first time since 2014.
The Longhorns play No. 2 Lakeside Blue Ridge in the quarterfinals at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Blue Ridge.
The winner of the Payson-Blue Ridge game takes on the winner of the game between No. 3 Show Low and No. 6 Sedona Red Rock at 5 p.m. on Friday at Scottsdale Coronado.
The winners of the quarterfinals between No. 1 Chino Valley and No. 8 Bisbee advance to the semifinals at 7 p.m. on Friday to meet the winner of the game between No. 4 Snowflake and No. 5 Camp Verde.
The championship game is also at Coronado at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Payson finished the regular season 10-4 and second in the 2A Central (5-2) behind Chino Valley (12-1, 6-0).
The Longhorns closed the regular season with a 7-1 win at home against Gilbert Leading Edge Academy on Friday night two days after falling 4-3 in overtime on a chilly night at Snowflake. The temperature was 37 degrees when the game ended.
Against Snowflake, Esgar Reyes scored on a penalty kick in the first half after the Lobos took a 2-0 lead. Ismael Urquiza tied it early in the second half and Braden Tenney answered immediately after the home team went ahead again to tie it 3-3 to force overtime.
The Lobos got the winner past Jesus Hernandez with 5:44 left in the second 10-minute overtime. Hernandez made several phenomenal saves to keep the Longhorns in the game all night.
All seven goals against Leading Edge came in the first half.
Esgar Reyes scored three goals and had three assists. Hunter Lee scored two goals. Eduardo Tellez and Mike Dominguez each scored a goal.
The team’s only seniors, Lee and Tellez, were recognized with their families in a ceremony on the field at halftime.
Blue Ridge went 9-1 and won the 2A East with a 7-1 record.