Hunter Lee and Will Howell both scored 12 points but it wasn’t enough for Payson in a 67-40 3A East boys basketball loss to No. 7 Holbrook on Tuesday night.
Lee also grabbed 11 rebounds as the junior continues to pile up the double-double games this season. Howell added seven boards and two blocks.
Josh Wright chipped in eight points. Porter Flake scored five points and came up with four steals.
The Longhorns performed much better offensively in the rematch of a game the Roadrunners won 60-23 in Holbrook four nights earlier. Holbrook improved to 15-5 overall, 7-2 in power points games and 3-0 in the 3A East heading into a showdown against No. 5 Winslow on Friday.
Payson fell to 4-13 overall, 0-8 in power points games and 0-2 in the 3A East heading into a Thursday, Jan. 16 home game against No. 8 Snowflake. The Longhorns host No. 11 Show Low on Tuesday.