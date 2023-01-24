Payson’s offense put on a show for two games then the defense came through to cap the best week of the season for the boys basketball team.
The Longhorns won three games in four days in what may be a sign that Payson is headed for a strong finish in a season that didn’t start so well.
Payson entered the week having opened 3A East play with back-to-back home losses to rivals Show Low and Snowflake. But the Horns opened with an 82-69 non-region win at home against Globe on Monday, Jan. 16 and won 74-61 at Camp Verde in another non-region game on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The Longhorns (6-13 overall, 5-6 ranking games, 1-2 3A East) took a day off before winning 43-35 at #10 Blue Ridge on Thursday, Jan. 19.
Beating a rival and getting in the region win column leaves Payson players confident they can put a slow start behind them and compete for a 3A East championship.
“We’re back in sync,” said Payson coach Robert Mavis. “For awhile we were missing guys with injuries and illness. We want to being playing our best basketball in January and February.
“We’re all jelling, all coming together now, all trusting each other. We’re getting good bench play from our starters and from our bench. I see a lot of positives coming from these three wins.”
The Longhorns rose to #22 in the Friday, January 20 3A rankings.
Blue Ridge fell to 1-2 in the region and into a tie with Payson.
Junior Anderson Hatch returned from an illness that kept him out the previous two games and helped the offense to its two highest-scoring games of the season early in the week.
Thursday was a different kind of game as the Longhorns won at Pinetop despite scoring the fewest points they have in a win this season because the defense came up so big. The Longhorns held the Yellow Jackets (11-5 overall, 6-2 ranking games, 1-2 3A East) to their lowest score of the season (in results posted at azpreps365.com).
Hatch led Payson against Blue Ridge with a 14-point, 15-rebound double-double and Dexter Waterman scored 13, grabbed five boards and came away with three steals. Sergio Madrid chipped in seven points.
Blue Ridge’s previous low came in a 63-48 December 2 loss to Yuma Catholic in the Mogollon Mustang Hoopfest, where the Jackets went 3-1.
“They’re really good but I think team defense really helped us out a lot,” Mavis said of the BR win. “That’s one thing we’re really concentrating on.”
It’s Payson’s third straight win over Blue Ridge and fourth in the last five meetings starting with a 43-40 victory at Payson on Feb. 9, 2021 that snapped an 11-game losing streak to the Jackets starting in the 2014-15 season (records not available before 2014-15 season).
Payson is tied for third in the 3A East with Show Low and Blue Ridge.
Payson 82, Globe 69
Anderson Hatch returned to score 22 points and lead the Longhorns past Globe.
Waterman added 20 points and seven rebounds. Anthony Guereque had six points and eight rebounds, Caleb Marinelli six points and seven rebounds and Michael Schinstock six points.
“Against Globe, we shot the ball well and our team defense has improved a lot,” Mavis said. “We’re communicating and it showed against Globe.”
Payson 74, Camp Verde 61
Hatch scored 19 points, Sergio Madrid 18 and Waterman 12 points.
Payson trailed 25-13 after one quarter at Camp Verde but outscored the Cowboys 20-9 in the second quarter to pull within 34-33 at halftime. The visitors outscored CV 41-27 over the final 16 minutes.
“It was a good battle,” Mavis said.
Three more games this week
The Longhorns face another busy week, hosting #21 Winslow (4-8 ranking games, 1-3 3A East) tonight (Jan. 24) and playing at #6 Holbrook (8-2 ranking games, 2-1 3A East) on Friday, Jan. 27 and at #18 Show Low (9-11 overall, 6-6 ranking games, 1-2 3A East) on Saturday, Jan. 28.