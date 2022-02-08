BKB-SL Caleb Marinelli

Caleb Marinelli dribbles against Show Low earlier this season.

 Keith Morris/Roundup

The Longhorns wrap up a relatively strong boys basketball season with games tonight at Show Low and Friday at Winslow.

Payson is enjoying their best season in several years and stood at No. 19 in the Feb. 4 3A rankings before falling 67-48 at No. 9 Snowflake on Friday.

The top 24 teams qualify for next week’s state tournament.

The Longhorns were much more competitive in the first meeting with Snowflake, losing 58-53 at Wilson Dome on Jan. 18.

The Longhorns are 16-11 overall, 7-9 in ranking games and 4-4 in the 3A East entering tonight’s game at No. 17 Show Low. New rankings will be released today at noon.

Payson pushed Show Low until the end in a 70-67 loss at Wilson Dome on Jan. 20.

The Longhorns beat Winslow 67-38 at Wilson Dome on Jan. 25.

Payson enters tonight’s game with a shot at finishing third in the 3A East.

Holbrook entered the week 5-2 in the region, a game back of first-place Snowflake. Show Low is third at 4-2 and Payson fourth at 4-4.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you