Payson hasn’t qualified for the boys basketball state tournament since 2011-12.
But the Longhorns enter tonight’s regular season finale at Winslow poised to end that drought.
However, they’ve lost back-to-back games and likely need a win to both assure a berth in the 24-team state tournament and enter the postseason on a high note.
Payson stood at No. 21 in Wednesday’s 3A state rankings. The top two teams in each of the seven regions earn automatic berths in the 3A state tournament, with the final 10 qualifiers determined by the rankings.
The Horns stood at No. 19 before a Feb. 4 loss at No. 8 Snowflake. They actually moved up a spot to No. 18 in Tuesday’s rankings after that defeat. They dropped down three spots in Wednesday’s rankings following Tuesday’s 58-31 defeat at No. 13 Show Low. Show Low moved up three spots from the No. 16 position it held entering the game.
It’s very possible the Longhorns will drop out of the top 24 with a loss to the No. 35 Bulldogs and be on the outside looking in when the tournament pairings are announced on Saturday and first-round games between the Nos. 9-24 seeds tip off on Wednesday at the high seeds. The top eight teams in the rankings earn first-round byes.
The Longhorns are 16-12 overall, 7-10 in ranking games and 4-5 in the region. It’s Payson’s first winning season (all games) since the Longhorns went 16-13 in 2011-12, according to MaxPreps.com.
Winslow carried a 2-13 record in ranking games and an 0-8 3A East mark into Wednesday’s game at first-place Snowflake.
Payson beat Winslow 67-38. in Wilson Dome on Jan. 25 and needs a similar result if it hopes to both qualify for the state tournament and go in on a high note after disappointing performances in rematches against teams the Longhorns battled to the end in earlier games at home.
Payson will finish fourth in the 3A East no matter the outcome of tonight’s contest. It’s the Horns’ highest region/section finish since the Longhorns won the 3A East in 2008-09.