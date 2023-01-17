They cut a 17-point deficit into a four-point battle late in a gutsy comeback bid in the 3A East opener at home against Show Low on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
And they showed spurts of great play in another Wilson Dome game against the Snowflake Lobos in a 66-51 loss on Friday, Jan 13.
But it hasn’t been enough as the shorthanded Longhorns enter a Thursday, Jan. 19 battle at Blue Ridge at 0-2 in the 3A East. And they’ll look to build on the positives in the first two games as they return to region play after a pair of non-region contests at home against #15 Globe (6-12 overall, 6-4 ranking games) on Monday, Jan. 16 and at Camp Verde (5-12) on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Payson (3-13 overall, 2-6 ranking games) was #31 in Friday, Jan. 13 3A rankings. They’ve tried to deal with the absence of junior Anderson Hatch from the rotation. Hatch, a two-year starter and one of the Longhorns’ top scorers, has missed the last two games because of an illness. The Longhorns hope to have him back by the Blue Ridge game.
The Yellow Jackets were #4 in the Jan. 13 rankings at 10-4, 5-1 in ranking games and 1-1 in the 3A East. Blue Ridge has a game at Pima against a Roughriders team that’s #2 in 2A on Tuesday, Jan. 17 before hosting the Longhorns.
The Longhorns host Winslow on Tuesday, Jan. 24 and close out the first run through the region at #7 Holbrook on Friday, Jan. 27.
Then it’s a five-game race to the finish.
The Longhorns have the talent and coaching to win their share of the final eight 3A East games and challenge for a state playoff berth.
They’ll need to find a way to win more quarters, which leads to winning more games.
Payson won one quarter against Snowflake, outscoring the Lobos 15-11 in the second quarter after the visitors led 21-13 after eight minutes. But Snowflake expanded the lead in each of the final two quarters.
Payson won two quarters against Show Low.
So, they’ve won three of the eight quarters.
When you win most quarters, you win most games.
Snowflake game
Sergio Madrid scored 15 points to lead the Longhorns against Snowflake. Dexter Waterman added 13 points, Anthony Guereque nine points and Michael Schinstock eight points. But the three other Longhorns to score finished with two points each.
Snowflake #12 in the Jan. 13 rankings, improved to 12-2 overall, 8-2 ranking games, 3-0 3A East. The Lobos won the Chandler Prep Epic Tourneys New Year’s Classic Dec. 28-30.
Show Low comeback bid
The Longhorns trailed by 17 points.
It wasn’t going well.
It didn’t end well.
But Payson’s boys basketball team found something to build on after finishing strong in a game that looked like it might turn into a demoralizing defeat in the 3A East opener.
The Longhorns fought back and pulled within four points late.
They lost 67-60 in a game that might prove very valuable for a team expecting to compete again after a strong 2021-22 campaign under first-year varsity head coach Robert Mavis, who was voted 3A East Coach of the Year after leading the Longhorns to 18 wins their first state tournament win since 2009.
And those veterans helped the home team go on a run that sliced a 17-point deficit to four.
They got no closer as the Cougars held off the Longhorns and padded the lead a bit to win by seven.
They stumbled in game one, but finished on a positive controlling the flow of the game for the final quarter with a 20-14 advantage.
Waterman scored 15 points to lead three Longhorns in double figures. Shinstock added 13 points and Madrid 11. Caleb Marinelli and Carlos Ramirez scored seven each.
They found themselves in a hole they just couldn’t dig out of thanks in large part to being outscored 19-6 in the second quarter. Payson led 19-17 after eight minutes and 36-25 at halftime. SL led 53-40 entering the fourth quarter.
Then the home team rallied.
And could walk off the court with their heads high after showing how good they can be.
Now, they’ll try to extend those good runs and turn them into good quarters, halves and games.