The offense struggled to generate an attack as Payson’s boys basketball team lost 52-19 in the 3A East Region opener at Holbrook on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Holbrook (2-3, 1-2 3A East) was coming off an overtime loss at Blue Ridge on Monday, one night before hosting Payson.
But the Longhorns struggled to score points all night, managing just four points in each of the first three quarters before scoring seven in the fourth period. The Roadrunners led 9-4 after one quarter, 29-8 at halftime and 35-12 with eight minutes remaining. The home team outscored the Horns 17-7 in the fourth quarter.
Hunter Lee led Payson with six points. Easton Redford chipped in five and Jeremy Chavez four. Connor Hatch and Dexter Waterman added two points each.
“We were unable to put the ball in the basket all night,” said Payson coach Rory Huff.
“Turnovers were once again a problem. Easton Redford was in foul trouble early, which hampered our offense. It was one of those nights where nobody had a good game. We lost to a team we should have beat.”
What’s next?
The Longhorns fell to 0-4 heading into Thursday’s home game against unbeaten Snowflake (7-0, 3-0 3A East) at 7:30 p.m.
Payson (0-1 3A East) plays at Arizona College Prep at 6 p.m. on Feb. 6 and hosts Blue Ridge (1-3, 1-2 3A East) on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
The Longhorns play at unbeaten Winslow (4-0, 2-0 3A East) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12. Winslow plays at home against Holbrook on Friday, Feb. 5.