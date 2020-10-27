Payson rebounded from a tough 3-2 home field loss against Sedona Red Rock on Wednesday to beat North Valley Christian Academy 4-1 in Phoenix on Friday and Ash Fork 4-0 at Rumsey Park on Saturday.
Esgar Reyes had a goal and an assist against Red Rock and Easton Redford scored Payson’s other goal.
Redford had two more goals, Reyes one and Ismael Urquiza one against Ash Fork.
Payson (9-3 overall, 4-2 2A Central) stood at No. 6 in Friday’s rankings but could move up in today’s rankings based on the two recent victories.
The Longhorns have a chance to finish second in the region. Red Rock is 5-2 in the Central after earning a split of its two games against the Longhorns. Payson opened the season with a 6-4 win in Sedona.
Leading Edge Academy is 3-2 in the region. Chino Valley leads the region with a 5-0 record.
The four region winners and four at-large teams based largely on the rankings qualify for the eight-team state tournament.
The Longhorns close the regular season with a big game at No. 3 Snowflake (7-3) on Wednesday and a home game against No. 10 Gilbert Leading Edge Academy (4-2) at 6 p.m. on Friday.