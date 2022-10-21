Payson High students who letter in three varsity sports in a year earn the Super Longhorn Award.
That’s typically accomplished over an entire school year by competing in one sport in each of the fall, winter and spring seasons.
Well, Braden Tenney decided to take a shortcut.
The Payson High senior has played soccer since he was a youngster in town leagues. He added football and cross country to his soccer activities this fall season.
Trying to compete in three sports in one season presents challenges. Scheduling can be an issue. But he’s only missed one football game because the soccer team was playing in the Show Low Invitational and if there’s a scheduling conflict, he’s playing soccer.
But the Longhorns won that football game and he’s helped them go 5-3 entering tonight’s final home game against Fountain Hills. He’ll walk with his family onto the field for the senior night ceremony before the 7 p.m. kickoff.
It’ll feel like déjà vu after going through a soccer senior night ceremony one night earlier (Oct. 20) on his 18th birthday during the season finale against Show Low at Rumsey Park.
He’s the kicker for the football team and has demonstrated a strong and accurate leg. He’s been accurate kicking extra points and has kicked multiple field goals. He believes he can top his season-best 39-yard field goal.
“I’ve made it from 55 yards in practice and think I could make it from about 50 in a game,” he said.
Since he’s strictly a special teams player, he’s able to be a key part of the football team without being at every practice from start to finish. He usually leaves soccer practice early once a week and makes it for special teams practice.
He’s following in the footsteps of Mike Dominguez, who starred in both soccer and as the football team’s kicker before graduating this spring. It was Dominguez who asked him to come to football practice last year and see if he was interested in replacing him this season.
His schedule doesn’t allow him a chance to compete in many races, but he led the Longhorn boys cross country team in his only race at Fountain Hills. He’ll also run in the section meet and possibly the state meet if he finishes high enough.
Fortunately, playing soccer keeps him in great shape, so he can run the 3.1-mile distance.
But it’s soccer he loves most.
And it won’t be easy saying goodbye to the team he’s been part of for four years and his three fellow senior teammates he’s played with for seven seasons starting as sixth graders.
He’s played all over the field in his four varsity seasons, playing defense his first two seasons with the Longhorns, forward and just about every position other than goalkeeper as a junior under a new head coach.
This year, he and the other seniors are the team’s midfielders. He’s the team’s only captain.
“Braden has just been a great captain this season,” said soccer coach Billy Spalding. “He’s kept the boys in the fight in the hard games. He’s helped them calm down when they need to calm down. He’s done a great job motivating the boys. He has fought hard every minute of every game.”
What makes him a good captain?
“It’s his work ethic,” Spalding said. “It’s his effort, it’s his attitude, his leadership. He’s just the perfect captain. He’s a great kid all the way around.”
And he’ll miss playing with fellow senior midfielders Juan Hernandez, Ismael Urquiza and Joel VanZile.
“The midfield controls the game,” Spalding said of why he’s at center mid. “If the midfield is controlling the midfield, you’re controlling the game. And I know that he’s going to get to every ball, he’s gonna fight for every possession and he’s gonna make really good decisions.”
And he’s got the physical attributes to excel.
“He’s tall, he’s strong and he’s real quick,” Spalding said.
The coach is impressed with what he’s doing this fall.
“It’s pretty incredible,” Spalding said of participating in three sports. “He’s just a driven kid and he knows what he wants and he goes after it.”
Tenney is an honor student who ranks second in his class. He earned his Eagle Scout Award last year and is a certified L1 crossfit coach.
He’s also on the track team.
“I did decathlon last year and this year I’ll focus on pole vault, which I’m super excited about,” he said.
He’s benefited from strong family support from parents Jared and Kadi, older sister Ali, older brother Cole, and younger sister Jessa. Ali and Cole were both PHS standout student-athletes who played soccer.