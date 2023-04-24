They figured on waiting until Tuesday to find out where they finished in the region.
It requires a whole tiebreaking procedure to figure out which team shall be declared 3A East champion. It depended on if Holbrook beat Blue Ridge on Monday (after our deadline) and created a tie for the region championship with Payson and Snowflake, or if the Roadrunners lost and Payson and Snowflake wind up tied for first.
Payson went 1-1 against both Snowflake and Holbrook. Snowflake and Holbrook split two region games. It’s a three-way tie (if Blue Ridge won Monday), or a co-championship. We used to recognize those.
This story recognizes what the Longhorns did in finishing at the top of the 3A East with no mention of tiebreakers, whether they help or hurt Payson’s title bid. Rankings and conference record and things like that used to break ties have nothing to do with the region play.
The game against Holbrook started with Payson honoring its six senior players and their families, and ended with one of them sending everyone home happy, as catcher Hailey Bramlet belted a two-run walk-off home run in the 11th inning to lift the Longhorns to an 8-6 win over Holbrook on Thursday.
The Longhorns were tied with Snowflake for first in the region at 7-3 and Holbrook was 6-3 with a home game against Blue Ridge (4-13 overall) at 2 p.m. on Monday (April 24). A win in that game leaves the three teams tied for first.
Since the three teams all went 1-1 against each other, the tiebreaker goes to 3A state ranking. Holbrook was No. 10 in the April 21 rankings and Payson was No. 12 and Snowflake No. 15.
Bramlet’s moonshot over the left field fence, her ninth home run of the season, came with Chancie Deaton on base and capped a fantasy night for the Longhorns’ six seniors, who where recognized with their families in a ceremony before the game. The seniors are Bramlet, Deaton, Rylee Adolph, Bree Hall, Rayn Romero and Ivy Woolwine.
Payson (12-6) scored three runs in the bottom of the third to break a scoreless tie, but the Roadrunners answered with three of their own in the top of the fourth. The Longhorns came back with two more in their half of the fourth.
But Holbrook kept Payson from scoring again over the final three innings, and the Roadrunners scored once in the fifth and once in the seventh to force extra innings.
Romero to the rescue
Romero pitched all 11 innings for the Longhorns. She struck out 17 in a tireless effort to give her team a chance to win.
Deaton, was 5-for-5 with a double and a triple and scored three runs.
Throw in Bree Hall’s double and two RBI and Payson’s seniors had a fun night.
It was Payson’s fourth consecutive win since a 14-8 loss at Holbrook on April 12.
The Longhorns closed the regular season with a 12-7 non-region loss at home against Ironwood American Leadership Academy (13-5) on Saturday afternoon.
Holbrook (11-6) lost 12-10 in a non-region game at unbeaten Williams (16-0) on Saturday. Williams was No. 3 in Friday’s 1A rankings.
The top two teams in each region earn automatic berths into at least the state tournament play-in tournament between the Nos. 9-24 seeds. Payson should, at the very least, host a play-in game as one of the teams ranked Nos. 9-16. We’ll have to wait until it’s revealed today (Tuesday) if the Longhorns rose high enough to earn one of the top eight seeds and an automatic berth in the quarterfinals.
The play-in games are at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2 at the high seed. The quarterfinals for the 16-team state tournament are Friday, May 5 at Papago Sports Complex in Phoenix.
Payson coach Christina Burke said the wait the Longhorns endured between Thursday night’s win and the expected announcement of the final rankings and state tournament seeding on Tuesday was difficult.
“Holbrook still has one more game tomorrow so we will have to wait until noon on Tuesday which is absolutely gut wrenching,” Burke said in a Sunday email to The Roundup.
Burke said she is proud of the players and honored to coach them.
“I hope that they shoot for the moon with their goals and their dreams as I know they will crush them both,” she wrote. “I love these girls like my own and I will forever remember this year.”
She said they “came together, put the team first, and they have won and lost with grace.”
She said she’s tried to be an example to them and she’s tried to let them know they’re much more than softball players.
“They are humans first,” Burke wrote. “I’ve always told them that I would always choose them and always love them for them and not as softball players. They’ve made me a better person, and have taught me so many things. They bring me so much joy and laughter everyday. This team has definitely left their legacy at PHS, and I’m just happy and honored to be apart of it.”
