They figured on waiting until Tuesday to find out where they finished in the region.

It requires a whole tiebreaking procedure to figure out which team shall be declared 3A East champion. It depended on if Holbrook beat Blue Ridge on Monday (after our deadline) and created a tie for the region championship with Payson and Snowflake, or if the Roadrunners lost and Payson and Snowflake wind up tied for first.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you