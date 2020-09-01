Brett Howard and Jessie Smith fired a gross score of 58 and a net of 58.4 to win the Payson Men’s Golf Association Two-Man Scramble at Payson Golf Club on Wednesday, Aug. 26. They qualified for the state tournament in the low gross spot.
Two more teams also qualified for state based on their net scores.
Tim Ernst and Larry Smith finished second with a net 62.78 score to qualify as the under-70 team. They shot a gross 66.
Terry Lindsey and Mike Valentiner qualified as the Super Senior team with a net 63.15 for third place. They shot a gross 69. They earned the Super Senior berth for the state tournament.
Lou Manganiello and Art Sipple finished fourth in the low net tournament with a 63.69 score. They shot a gross 69.
Ian Capper and Gary Vaplon combined to shot a net 66.09 and finish fifth. They carded a gross 75.
Larry Smith had the longest putt, sinking it from 9 feet 6 inches on No. 18.
Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Howard on two holes (No. 2, 12 feet 11 inches and No. 14, 1-11), Gary Vaplon (No. 5, 12-3), Dennis Schwebs (No. 8, 10-8) and Dave Rutter (No. 17, 4-4).
