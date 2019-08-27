It looks like a two-man battle for the Payson Men’s Golf Association Club Championship in the A Flight.
Brett Howard fired a 70 for 18 holes on Aug. 21 to take a one-shot lead over Jesse Smith (71) in the first round of one of the PMGA’s major tournaments of season at Payson Golf Course. Terry Lindsey is third with 79 in the tournament, which wraps up with the final 18 holes on Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Alex Armenta and Kevin Bailey both shot 83 to take the lead midway through B Flight play. Mike McKee is third with 86.
Tony Robles leads the C Flight with an 82. Dave Rutter is second with 85 and Gary Vaplon (91) third.
Ron Fischer found the cup from 18 feet 4 inches on No. 18 to sink the longest putt.
Closest-to-the-pin winners were: Bob Parkinson (No. 5, 26-1), Lindsey (No. 8, 9-9), Richard Harding (No. 14, 7-3½) and Don Pollock (No. 17, 3-0).