Brett Howard fired a gross score of 68 to take a four-stroke lead over runner-up Russ Thornell (72) halfway through the Payson Men’s Golf Association’s two-week 36-hole Club Championship at Payson Golf Club on Wednesday, Aug. 5.
Thirty-one golfers participated.
Tim Hughes (75) is third, Tim Ernst and John Giles (77) are tied for fourth and Mike Anderson (78) is sixth.
The tournament wraps up on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
The tournament was flighted based on handicaps, although that has no bearing on the Club Championship, just for the 18-hole round.
Howard won the A Flight ahead of Tim Hughes (75) and Tim Ernst (77).
In the B Flight, Thornell beat John Giles (77) and Mike Anderson, who finished third with 78.
In the C Flight, Al Chittenden (80) won over runner-up Kevin Bailey (81) and Bob Parkinson, who finished third with 83.
Marty Letterman (86) won the D Flight, with Dave Rutter (92) taking second and Jim Livingstone (93) third.
Kevin Bailey and Gary Caldwell tied for the longest putt on the ninth hole, both sinking 5-feet 10-inch putts.
Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Larry Smith (No. 2, 14 feet, 8½ inches), Lou Manganiello (No. 5, 6-5), Dennis Schwebs (No. 8, 15-6), Alex Armenta (No. 14, 10-7) and Thornell (No. 17, 11-9½).