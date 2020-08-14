You can call Brett Howard a competitor.
And you can also call him the best golfer in Payson.
Well, the best in the Payson Men’s Golf Association, anyway.
Howard shot 68-68—136 to win the 36-hole PMGA Club Championship on Aug. 5 and 12 at Payson Golf Club for the fourth consecutive season.
The Club Championship is the only one of the PMGA’s four major tournaments using gross scoring. Add in handicaps and others can compete with the 32-year-old. But when you go by gross scoring, the youngest PMGA member has ruled this tournament since joining in 2017. His long drives set him apart from most other PMGA members.
Howard beat runner-up Tim Ernst (77-70—147) by 11 strokes.
“Brett, he’s an animal,” Ernst said. “He’s remarkable.”
Russ Thornell finished third one stroke back of Ernst. Thornell entered the final round four strokes back of Howard after an opening-round 72. He closed with a 76 for a 148 total.
“He played darn good,” Thornell said of Howard.
Tim Hughes golfed with the other three and shot 75-83—158.
“All we do in this tournament is play for second place,” Hughes said.
Howard’s score represents a 14-shot improvement on the 70-80—150 he won last year’s Club Championship with. He carded 73-64—137 to win his first title in 2017 and had his best tournament in 2018, shooting 67-62—129.
He likes what’s happening at PGC this year with PMGA members volunteering to do what they can to improve the course.
“The golf course is in the best shape I’ve seen it in the last three years,” he said. “I appreciate the job they’ve been doing on it.
“In the past, what’s held this course back from (golfers) just shooting 61, 62 every time out has been the condition of the greens. And they’ve put a lot of time and effort in. A lot of the guys in the men’s league over here actually just come out here and work for free.”
He said he enjoys playing with the guys in the PMGA.
“I like the other guys in the men’s league,” Howard said. “So, that’s the main reason I play.”
He and his wife, Nikki, have two boys, Obadiah “Obi,” 4, and Zion, 3, who both golf. And he’s proud of claiming this title again.
“I do covet being the club champion,” he said. “I guess it would be a goal of mine to win every year until my kids are grown up, maybe.”
Howard is playing in the Arizona Stroke Play Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale this weekend. The 72-hole tournament started Thursday and ends on Sunday.
He competes in most Arizona Golf Association Tour events.
“I’m playing pretty well out there this year,” he said. “I haven’t won any on the AGA Tour. I’ve had a couple of high finishes — a couple of second places. I want to win the stroke play this week.”
He’s won multiple Golf Week Amateur Tour events, including the Western States Regional Players Championship. He’ll go for his third consecutive championship flight title in that tournament on Sept. 5-6.
He owns his own business in Payson, NEAZ (Northeastern Arizona) Fiduciary Services.
Howard was a three-time state tournament qualifier at Holbrook High before moving to Payson for his senior year and graduating from Payson Center for Success in 2006.
“We send them a check every year because I really appreciate what Payson Center for Success did for me,” he said. “I wasn’t a good high school student and they gave me an opportunity to be successful and actually they really trampolined my trajectory into adulthood.”
Since he has an office at home and takes clients on a referral basis, he said COVID-19 hasn’t changed his life too much. But it has led to more quality time on the water with his family, which he cherishes.
“I’ve been fishing a ton with my kids since the COVID thing’s been going on,” he said. “I live a pretty family-centric life. I mean, my best friends are my wife and my two kids and we’ve been fishing every afternoon. We’ve been fishing at Willow a lot, and we’ve been having a lot of success up there. We’ve been eating a lot of trout the last couple of months.”
Thornell, McKee, Letterman win flight titles
Although the Club Championship uses gross scores, the tournament still puts golfers in flights. Howard won the A Flight for the final round, with Ernst second and Larry Smith (74) third.
Thornell (76) won the B Flight, Lindsey (77) placed second and John Giles (81) third.
Mike McKee won the C Flight with 78, followed by Bob Parkinson (86) and Ken Althoff (92).
Marty Letterman (87) won the D Flight, Campbell (91) finished second and Jim Livingstone (93) third.
Ed Bossart had the longest putt of the final round, sinking it from 20 feet 1 inch on No. 19.
Ernst was closest to the pin on three holes in the final round — No. 2 (19 feet 1 inch), No. 8 (13-10) and No. 17 (8-3½). Thornell was closest to the pin on No. 14 (4-11).