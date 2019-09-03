Brett Howard shot 70-80—150 to win the Payson Men’s Golf Association Club Championship at Payson Golf Course on Aug. 21 and 28.
Howard’s 36-hole score left him three strokes ahead of runner-up Jesse Smith, who carded 71-82—153. Howard carried a one-stroke lead into the final round and got off a strong start with a birdie on the par-5 No. 1 hole on the final day to go up by two strokes over Smith, who parred the hole. Howard nearly chipped in from about 60 feet for an eagle but the ball rolled just past the cup and ended up about four inches past it.
Terry Lindsey shot 154 to finish third.
Tim Hughes won the A Flight in the second round of the tournament with a gross score of 74, edging Terry Lindsey (75) by a stroke and Tim Ernst (77) by three.
Alex Armenta won the B Flight with an 87, followed by Bob Parkinson and Kevin Bailey, who both carded 88, with Parkinson winning the tiebreaker.
Dave Rutter claimed the C Flight crown with an 86. Gary Vaplon (87) finished second and Ken Althoff (88) third.
Gary Passe had the long putt, sinking it from 8 feet on No. 9.
Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Chuck Walker (No. 2, 20 feet 7 inches), Richard Harding (No. 5, 24-0), Passe (No. 8, 6-1), Ernst (No. 14, 1-9½) and Don Pollock (No. 17, 8-5).