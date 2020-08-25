“Bring It On.”
Cherri Long is ready to live up to the high expectations as she takes over as Payson High School cheerleading program coming off its first state championship.
And PHS’s new cheer coach said those who’ve watched that movie know the kind of plan she has to keep the Longhorns at the top.
In addition to cheering for the Longhorns at football and basketball games, she wants the team to enter as many competitions with other schools as possible throughout the year. Those competitions will take place mainly in the Valley.
“We’re going to be doing game day competitions,” she said. “I want them to be super competitive like football players are in games and prove to other teams they are better.”
But COVID-19 restrictions will probably postpone those kinds of competitions.
“Because of COVID, they can’t do any of that,” she said. “They’re required to wear face masks and can’t lift girls and can’t tumble, so that holds back our competition.”
Official practices began for Arizona High School cheer teams on Monday. And the Longhorns are working on what they can until restrictions are lifted.
Long takes over for Chelsea Hathaway, who moved out of the area after leading the team to the Division 3 varsity show cheer state championship for large teams in the State Cheerleading/Pom Tournament. Hathaway left after coaching the team for just two years.
Long hopes to stay longer.
“I plan to stay,” she said. “I’m dedicated to the program.”
And she has lofty expectations, just like the girls returning from last year.
“Last year they won state and they want to win state again,” she said.
She isn’t new to Payson High School. Long has spent the past three years working as a paraprofessional in special education at PHS. She’s working on her bachelor’s degree in special education at Grand Canyon University while she works at PHS. She’s also an ambassador at the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce.
She applied for the vacant coaching position Hathaway eventually got two years ago. Now, it’s her turn to lead the program.
And she’s a big believer in the cheer team’s vital role in increasing school spirit.
“My main goal is getting them amped up on school spirit,” she said.
She and her husband, Michael, have two boys, Joshua, 10, and Jeremiah, 9, who both attend Julia Randall Elementary.
Well, not exactly attend these days. The entire district remains in distance learning mode. Michael stays home with the kids these days while Cherri takes her classes online and is one of three or four paraprofessionals who, along with the teacher, instruct the special needs students in the class remotely.
She said it’s difficult on the students.
“Some of them are kind of sad and feeling alone,” she said. “So we try to keep them as happy as possible from 8:30-12:30 Monday through Friday.”
Long was a cheerleader her freshman and sophomore years at Pasco High School in Washington before cheering her junior and senior years at Hanford High after her family moved to Richland, Wash.
Her family moved again to Vancouver, Wash. for the final two months of her senior year of high school and she graduated from Evergreen High. She coached 5- to 9-year-old cheerleaders in the Evergreen Parks & Rec program.