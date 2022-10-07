Clockwise from top left in photos from Wednesday’s game against Snowflake at Wilson Dome, Rylee Carnes adjusts to play the ball at the net, Longhorns (from left) Whitney Roberson, Teagan Hiatt, Robyn Wilson, Rylee Carnes, Elizabeth White and Kassidy Pirch walk toward their bench during a break in the action,Teagan Hiatt digs the ball and Whitney Roberson serves the ball. The Longhorns fell 3-0 to the top-ranked team in 3A, but get another chance against the 3A East-leading Lobos in Snowflake on Oct. 13.
Clockwise from top left in photos from Wednesday’s game against Snowflake at Wilson Dome, Rylee Carnes adjusts to play the ball at the net, Longhorns (from left) Whitney Roberson, Teagan Hiatt, Robyn Wilson, Rylee Carnes, Elizabeth White and Kassidy Pirch walk toward their bench during a break in the action,Teagan Hiatt digs the ball and Whitney Roberson serves the ball. The Longhorns fell 3-0 to the top-ranked team in 3A, but get another chance against the 3A East-leading Lobos in Snowflake on Oct. 13.
The weeklong vacation from school for Payson students wasn’t such a break for the high school’s volleyball team with one of the Longhorns’ biggest rivals at Wilson Dome on Wednesday night.
And the state’s top-ranked 3A team showed why with a 3-0 3A East Region victory.
Snowflake improved to 24-3 overall, 10-1 in ranking games and 5-0 in the region midway through its 3A East schedule. Payson, #23 in Wednesday’s 3A rankings, fell to 3-8 in ranking games and 0-4 in the region.
The Longhorns close a relatively busy week at the Florence Invitational today and Saturday.
Payson returns to region play at Show Low on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and gets a rematch with the Lobos in Snowflake on Thursday, Oct. 13.
The Longhorns have just two home games remaining, Oct. 13 against #5 Blue Ridge and the season finale against #16 Holbrook on Oct. 26.
Between those games, they play at Holbrook on Oct. 19 and at #11 Winslow on Oct. 20.