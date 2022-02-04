Payson hadn’t won two boys basketball games against Lakeside Blue Ridge since the 2008-09 season.
But the Longhorns ended a seven-year losing streak in Lakeside on Jan. 14 to put themselves in position to sweep the Yellow Jackets.
They didn’t get off to a good start on Monday night at Wilson Dome. Blue Ridge led 10-2 after one quarter.
It was not the way the Longhorns had hoped to start their final home game of the season on a night when they honored their seven seniors before the game.
And not the way a team wants to follow up a big win at No. 5 Holbrook three days earlier.
The Holbrook win and the triumph in Lakeside, coupled with a rout of Winslow, left the Longhorns 3-3 in the 3A East entering Monday’s showdown.
Yes, the start wasn’t what the Longhorns hoped they’d have, but they sure finished on a positive note.
Payson (16-10 overall, 7-8 ranking games) outscored the Yellow Jackets 25-17 in the second half to overcome a sluggish 10-point first half and prevail 35-34.
It’s just Payson’s third win in its last 17 games against Blue Ridge. All three of those victories have come in the last two years, with the Horns prevailing 43-40 at Payson last season.
Payson won just three games in a limited schedule last year, finishing 3-7 in the 3A East.
But they’ve topped that at 4-3 in the region with three games remaining.
Payson trailed 17-8 late in the first half before going on a 17-2 run.
Jeremy Chavez converted both ends of a one-and-one opportunity to close the first half and ignite the run and the Horns sank their first three field goal attempts of the third quarter.
Jack O’Grady hit a three-point basket then followed it up with another field goal to tie it 17-17 1:30 into the third quarter.
Payson took its first lead, 22-19, on an Anderson Hatch trey with 3:20 left in the third quarter. And it was 25-19 on Dexter Waterman’s three-pointer with 2:33 left in the quarter.
The Yellow Jackets closed the quarter with six straight points to tie it 25-25.
Chavez put Payson ahead to stay when he sank a free throw after being fouled on a basket with 3:36 left in the game. The Horns then sank a three-pointer to go up by six.
Blue Ridge cut it to 33-31 with 50 seconds to play but Chavez scored inside to put the home team up 35-31 before the Jackets hit a trey to get within one point with 21.5 left.
Blue Ridge had a chance to win when the Jackets inbounded the ball at the far end with 7.3 seconds to play. But Waterman stole the ball at mid-court and the visitors didn’t get off a shot.
Chavez grabbed nine rebounds, came up with three steals and blocked two shots for Payson.
Payson closes the season with games at Snowflake tonight, at Show Low on Tuesday, Feb. 8 and at Winslow on Friday, Feb. 11.
Blue Ridge fell to 9-4 in ranking games and 2-4 in the 3A East with its fourth loss in five games. The Jackets started 8-0 before the 55-50 home court loss to Payson kicked off their current skid.