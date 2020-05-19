Gary Campbell and Terry Lindsey shot a net 61 to edge Tim Ernst and Dennis Schwebs by one stroke claim the Payson Men’s Golf Association Two-Man Best Ball Tournament at Payson Golf Club on May 6 and 13.
The 36-hole tournament is the first PMGA major championship of the season.
It’s the second time in five years the two joined forces to win the tournament. They also walked away with the crown in 2016.
Campbell and Lindsey shot 126 for the tournament.
Ernst and Schwebs finished with a net 62. Scott Martin and Larry Smith (64) finished third and Ian Capper and Marty Letterman (65) fourth.
Jessie Smith hit the cup on the ninth hole from 9 feet 6 inches for the longest putt on May 13.
Al Chittenden and Herb Sherman enjoyed big days, combining to sweep the five closest-to-the-pin prizes on May 13. Chittenden won on three holes. He was closest on No. 2 (10 feet 4 inches), No. 8 (4-9½) and No. 17 (6-11). Sherman won on No. 5 (9-1) and No. 14 (10-2).
On May 6, Art Sipple had the longest putt, finding the cup from 9 feet 2 inches on No. 18.
Closest-to-the-pin winners on May 6 included: Capper (No. 2, 11 feet 3 inches), Ernst (No. 5, 19-0), Dave Herbert (No. 8, 4-10), Kenny Althoff (No. 14, 1-4) and Mike Anderson (No. 17, 6-5).