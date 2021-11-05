FBL-Wyatt Ashton races off field with scoreboard

Fans celebrate as Wyatt Ashton runs to join teammates after the final second ticks off the clock in Payson’s thrilling 27-26 victory over Blue Ridge on Oct. 29.

Payson shocked #2 Snowflake 7-6 in the opening round of the football playoffs five years ago today.

It stands as the Longhorns’ only playoff victory since the 2008 team claimed their last state title.

But this year’s team has a chance to change that in tonight’s opening round 3A playoff game at #4 Yuma Catholic (9-1).

Back-to-back thrilling victories earned #13 Payson a postseason berth.

But they face another huge challenge against the 3A West champion Shamrocks, whose only loss was a 28-25 heartbreaker at #1 Gilbert North American Leadership Academy.

YC has reeled off six consecutive victories since that game. Most of those wins have been blowouts, but they also handed #6 River Valley its only loss, 29-26.

The Longhorns (6-4) are 0-4 this season against 3A playoff teams. But other than resulting in a long road trip, none of that matters now. Payson is one of 16 teams still playing football.

If they hope to be among the eight playing in next week’s quarterfinal round, they’ll need their best performance of the year.

Even better than the one they had in a thrilling 32-30 last-second win at Winslow and better than in last week’s 27-26 heart-stopping triumph over Blue Ridge.

If they pull the upset, they’d likely play at #5 Round Valley. They’d play at #12 Wickenburg if the Wranglers upset RV.

