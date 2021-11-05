Cardiac Kids play on by Keith Morris, Roundup sports editor Keith Morris Author email Nov 5, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Fans celebrate as Wyatt Ashton runs to join teammates after the final second ticks off the clock in Payson’s thrilling 27-26 victory over Blue Ridge on Oct. 29. Keith Morris/Roundup Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Payson shocked #2 Snowflake 7-6 in the opening round of the football playoffs five years ago today.It stands as the Longhorns’ only playoff victory since the 2008 team claimed their last state title.But this year’s team has a chance to change that in tonight’s opening round 3A playoff game at #4 Yuma Catholic (9-1). Back-to-back thrilling victories earned #13 Payson a postseason berth.But they face another huge challenge against the 3A West champion Shamrocks, whose only loss was a 28-25 heartbreaker at #1 Gilbert North American Leadership Academy.YC has reeled off six consecutive victories since that game. Most of those wins have been blowouts, but they also handed #6 River Valley its only loss, 29-26.The Longhorns (6-4) are 0-4 this season against 3A playoff teams. But other than resulting in a long road trip, none of that matters now. Payson is one of 16 teams still playing football.If they hope to be among the eight playing in next week’s quarterfinal round, they’ll need their best performance of the year.Even better than the one they had in a thrilling 32-30 last-second win at Winslow and better than in last week’s 27-26 heart-stopping triumph over Blue Ridge.If they pull the upset, they’d likely play at #5 Round Valley. They’d play at #12 Wickenburg if the Wranglers upset RV. Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Payson Playoff Team Triumph Sport Berth Keith Morris Author email Follow Keith Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Photo Galleries Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries Photo Galleries Baseball Win Vs. Snowflake May 9, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Videos Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos 2:10 Multimedia Gracie Haught Softball Classic Keith Morris Updated May 16, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online Poll Click heading above to view poll history Do you think the town should invest in a new police station? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back