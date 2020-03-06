Payson head coach Brian Young was thrilled to add retired college coach Michael Price to his baseball staff this season when Price moved to Rim Country.
Last week, the new Longhorns assistant coach made a big impression on the players and other coaches when he introduced them to new Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Stephen Vogt.
The team dropped by the D-backs spring training home at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on their trip from Payson to take on Blythe (Calif.) Palo Verde Valley in the Phoenix Christian Cougar Classic on Friday, Feb. 28.
“We stopped by for a couple of hours and watched practice,” Young said. “Then, through a connection with coach Price coaching Stephen Vogt in college, we got to meet Stephen.”
Vogt played his college baseball at Azusa Pacific in California, where Price was a coach.
But it wasn’t just a quick hello then goodbye.
“He talked to our team for about 25 minutes about baseball,” Young said. “He shared some of his strategies pertaining to the mental aspect of baseball and how to be a great teammate.
“He also answered any questions our players had about baseball. It was super cool. It was a once-in-a-lifetime type opportunity for our players.”
