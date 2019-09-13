Tough start for boys
Payson’s boys soccer team opened the season with a pair of difficult losses before lifting the lid on the home schedule.
The Longhorns lost 3-2 to both St. Johns on Sept. 4 and Eagar Round Valley on Sept. 9 before falling to Show Low 4-0 at Rumsey Park on Sept. 11.
Payson looks to break through in the win column when it travels to face Flagstaff Northland Prep today. The Horns return home to play Page at 4 p.m. on Sept. 23. They then get a rematch with St. Johns at 6 p.m. on Sept. 25 at Rumsey Park.