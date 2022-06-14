PMGA-Tim Jackson

Tim Jackson putts on #18 at Payson Golf Club on June 8 during Payson Men’s Golf Association play.

 Keith Morris/Roundup

Payson Men’s Golf Association wraps up its three-week Match Play Tournament with championship battles in four flights at Payson Golf Club on Wednesday, June 15.

Paul Christianson beat Tim Ernst 2 and 1 (led by two strokes with one hole remaining) and Craig Celantano beat Terry Lindsey 4 and 2 in the A Flight semifinals on Wednesday, June 8.

Chuck Dodd and Tim Jackson will face off for the B Flight crown after Dodd beat Alex Armenta 3 and 2 and Jackson beat Steve Thompson 1-up.

Bob Parkinson and Herb Sherman battle for the C Flight title after Parkinson eliminated Bob Lamb 5 and 4 and Sherman got by Ron Fischer 1-up.

John Calderwood and Ed Bossert play for the D Flight title after advancing to the finals in the four-player flight two weeks ago.

Low net tournamentThose eliminated from the match play tournament earlier or who didn’t enter the match play tournament, played an individual low net tournament on June 8.

Chip Yeomans and Gary Vaplon both shot 70 to tie for first. Marty Letterman (71) finished third, Al Chittenden (73) fourth and Danny Harder (74) fifth.

Closest and longestVaplon sank a 12-foot putt on #18 to win that contest.

Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Ernst (#2, 10 feet 7½ inches), Fischer (#5, 6-11), Jason Watson (#8, 17-9), Rod Emerald (#14, 1-8) and Norm Agan (#17, 6-3).

