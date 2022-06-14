Championship battles set in men’s match play by Keith Morris, Roundup sports editor Keith Morris Author email Jun 14, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tim Jackson putts on #18 at Payson Golf Club on June 8 during Payson Men’s Golf Association play. Keith Morris/Roundup Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Payson Men’s Golf Association wraps up its three-week Match Play Tournament with championship battles in four flights at Payson Golf Club on Wednesday, June 15.Paul Christianson beat Tim Ernst 2 and 1 (led by two strokes with one hole remaining) and Craig Celantano beat Terry Lindsey 4 and 2 in the A Flight semifinals on Wednesday, June 8.Chuck Dodd and Tim Jackson will face off for the B Flight crown after Dodd beat Alex Armenta 3 and 2 and Jackson beat Steve Thompson 1-up.Bob Parkinson and Herb Sherman battle for the C Flight title after Parkinson eliminated Bob Lamb 5 and 4 and Sherman got by Ron Fischer 1-up.John Calderwood and Ed Bossert play for the D Flight title after advancing to the finals in the four-player flight two weeks ago.Low net tournamentThose eliminated from the match play tournament earlier or who didn’t enter the match play tournament, played an individual low net tournament on June 8.Chip Yeomans and Gary Vaplon both shot 70 to tie for first. Marty Letterman (71) finished third, Al Chittenden (73) fourth and Danny Harder (74) fifth.Closest and longestVaplon sank a 12-foot putt on #18 to win that contest.Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Ernst (#2, 10 feet 7½ inches), Fischer (#5, 6-11), Jason Watson (#8, 17-9), Rod Emerald (#14, 1-8) and Norm Agan (#17, 6-3). Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Match Play Tournament Sport Golf Tim Jackson Chuck Dodd Battle Championship Tim Ernst Keith Morris Author email Follow Keith Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Photo Galleries Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries +25 Photo Galleries Baseball Win Vs. Snowflake May 9, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Videos Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos 2:10 Multimedia Gracie Haught Softball Classic Keith Morris Updated May 16, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online Poll Click heading above to view poll history Do you think the town should partner with the MHA Foundation on the new park off Granite Dells Road? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back