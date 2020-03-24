Chelsea Hathaway is stepping down as Payson High School’s cheer coach shortly after leading the team to the first state championship in program history.
Hathaway recently moved to Flagstaff with her family, ending a two-year stint as the PHS head coach.
“Me and my family have moved to Flagstaff for a new job opportunity,” Hathaway said.
“I did not want to resign. I’m very upset about it.”
She wasn’t here long, but certainly left her mark.
“We wish her the best in Flagstaff,” said Payson athletic director Richard Ormand.
