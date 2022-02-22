Payson High’s varsity cheer competition team finished third among 10 Division 3 teams in the Arizona Pink State Championships at Phoenix North Canyon High School on Friday.
“I am extremely proud of all 13 members of the squad,” said Payson coach Tonya Wilson. “They surpassed every expectation that I put out for them. They became family and a unit of one with extreme dedication, commitment, and strong athleticism.”
She said they worked hard for this.
“The girls put in more than eight hours a week for four months, as well as cheering for our boys and girls basketball teams to train for this competition,” Wilson said. “They work extremely hard to pull off a two-minute 30-second routine.”
The competition requires a one-minute cheer routine and a 90-second dance routine that includes tumbling, stunting, pyramids and dance.
Team captain Maya Wilson choreographed the routine with input from the entire squad and help from Tonya Wilson, her mother, and coach Hailey Roberson.
“It took hard work and commitment of the entire squad to bring us to this win,” coach Wilson said.
The team members include: senior captains May Wilson and Madison Harris Henry, classmates Carter Carpineta and Caroline Dedmon; juniors Alex Gordon, Samantha Leihman, Hope Falkosky, Whitney Roberson, Nalleah Rhoda, Braven Rasmussen and Sophia Perez; and freshmen Sabrina Burlando and Kate Hughes.