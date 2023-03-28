Chloe Hancock and Darla Long both won individual events to lead Payson’s girls track team in the season opening Valley Christian Invitational in Chandler on March 7.
Payson also finished first in the girls 4x100 (53.5 seconds) and the boys 4x100 (46.3).
Hancock, a junior, won the girls javelin with an 85-foot 3-inch effort. Long, a freshman, won the triple jump (30 feet 5.75 inches) and finished third in both the long jump (13-10.5) and high jump (4-10).
Senior Brianna Marinelli finished second in the pole vault (7-6). Senior Mckenzie Ball was runner-up in the 3,200 (13 minutes 46.16 seconds).
Senior Braven Rasmussen placed second in the 400 (1:05.0) and third in the 100 (13.82). Senior Robyn Wilson finished second in the 200 (28.69).
Senior Mya Mercado finished second behind Long in the triple jump (28-6.75).
The girls 4x400 also placed second (4:38.54).
For the boys, junior Dominic Struezer placed second in the high jump (5-4) and senior Braden Tenney was runner-up in the pole vault (12-0).
The boys 4x200 (3:49.39) also finished second.
The scheduleThe Longhorns were also scheduled to compete in a Phoenix Christian meet on March 9 and the Chandler Rotary Invitational on March 24.
The schedule posted at milesplit.com also includes the Brophy Freshman Oliver Invitational and Dutch Decathlon on April 5 and the Blue Ridge Invitational on April 6 before the Longhorns host the Bubba Nielsen Invitational With Payson Rotary Freshman-Sophomore Meet on April 12.
The schedule also includes four other meets prior to the AIA State Championships.