Christianson, Fischer win in golf finale by Keith Morris, Roundup sports editor Nov 11, 2022

The Payson Men's Golf Association wrapped up its season with low net throw out one hole per side at Payson Golf Club on Nov. 2.

Paul Christianson won the A Flight with a net 58. Chuck Dodd (59) finished second and Jim Kennedy (60) third.

Ron Fischer (57) won the B Flight, followed by Rod Emerald (60) and Mike Anderson (61).

Mike McKee and Herb Sherman tied for first in the C Flight with 62, followed by Art Sipple and Danny Harder (64), who tied for third.

Tim Ernst had the longest putt (19 feet 9 inches on #9).

Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Fischer (#2, 13-7 and #17, 21-6), Gary Vaplon (#5, 29-2), Lou Manganiello (#8, 16-6) and Paul Christianson (#14, 13-5).

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com