Travis Christianson finished fourth at 190 pounds in the Division 3 state wrestling tournament at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on Saturday.
The defending 182-pound state champion pinned Peoria senior Calvin Price (30-14) in 1:21 in the opening round.
The senior then saw his bid to repeat as a state champion dashed with a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to COD sophomore Kayden Luke (19-4) in the quarterfinals. Luke lost to SHMO’s Luke Isaak (34-1), the No. 2 seed, 4-1 in the semifinals. Isaak pinned Gilbert American Leadership Academy junior Bric Jobe (35-2), the No. 1 seed, in 1:59 for the state championship.
Wrestling to stay alive for a medal in the consolation bracket, Christianson pinned SACA sophomore Orlando Gonzalez (15-11) in 2:30, pinned Chino Valley senior Dakota McMains (35-9) in 2:40 and posted a 4-1 decision over AR sophomore Cayden Gibson (52-12) to reach the third-place match for a rematch with Luke. Luke prevailed 3-1.
Gibson went on to pin Snowflake junior Bryce White (39-16) in the fifth place match.
Christianson was the only one of Payson’s five state qualifiers to reach the medal stand.
Senior Jacob Corbin Roberts (22-19) went 1-2 at 132, junior Sal Sellis (33-14) went 2-2 at 175, junior Jimmy Johnson (36-17) went 1-2 at 215 and junior Caleb Osier (25-19) went 0-2 at 285.