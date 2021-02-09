Payson forfeited at four weights, giving Poston Butte a 24-point lead.
It was 36-0 after six weights before Troy Daniels posted Payson’s first victory with a 10-0 major decision over Joshua Furman at 145.
Noah Mittendorf clinched victory for Poston Butte with a pin at 152 with six weights still remaining.
Poston Butte sent a wrestler onto the mat at all 14 weights and won 10 of them.
Payson won four weights.
Travis Christianson (182) and Soto Sellis (220) both moved to 4-0 with pins. Troy Daniels (3-1 at 145) and Nick Dimbat (3-1 at 170) won by major decision.
Payson fell to 2-2. Poston Butte improved to 4-4.
It was Payson’s first match in 13 days because four matches were postponed by the Jan. 25-26 snowstorm.
So they’ll face a busy final month of the schedule beginning with three home matches this week against Blue Ridge at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10, Prescott at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12 and at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13 against Show Low.
Only parents are allowed to attend.
The Poston Butte match kicked off a stretch of nine home matches in their final 11 duals.
So eight of their next 10 are in Wilson Dome.
For the rest of the season, they’ll have 11 of their 14 matches at home, with one away match that was postponed changed to Payson.