Travis Christianson won the 190-pound championship at the Tim Van Horn Memorial Invitational at Payson’s Wilson Dome on Friday, Jan. 28 and Saturday, Jan. 29.
According to results posted at trackwrestling.com, Christianson went 8-0 to improve to 42-3 this season. The senior won the A Bracket by going 6-0. He posted a 12-2 major decision over Boulder Creek’s Caleb Wikoff, pinned Bagdad’s Elijah Aguilar in 1:08, won by 8-1 decision over Snowflake’s Bryce White, pinned Mesquite’s John Ockajik in 27 seconds, pinned Coconino’s Noah Fisherr in 38 seconds and pinned Combs’ Gael Jimenez in 2:31.
He pinned Yuma Catholic’s Lorenzo Duran in the semifinals and pinned Highland’s Carson Allen in the final.
Christianson is just the second Payson wrestler to win a TVH title in five years and the first since Ely Keeney claimed the 126 crown in 2019. Last year’s tournament and all regular-season tournaments, were canceled for COVID-19 precautions. No Longhorn finished higher than third in the 2020 tournament. Christianson placed fifth at 182 that year.
Christianson won this year’s Tim Van Horn Award. He’s the only Longhorn to claim that award in the past five years, joining Kenney in 2019.
The Tim Van Horn Award goes to the wrestler who demonstrates the qualities of perseverance, grit, a willingness to meet all challenges, and represents the values Tim passed on to everyone he met.
The tournament honors Van Horn, a big PHS wrestling supporter who died in an auto accident in 1988.
Johnson 2nd in dramatic run
Jimmy Johnson (24-9) finished second at 215. He went 6-2, with both losses to Snowflake freshman Devin Kinlicheenie (33-4).
The junior beat Combs’ Erich Fecke-Stoudt by pin in 2:55, pinned Highland’s Michael Trendler in 3:14, lost 11-5 to Kinlicheenie, won by injury default over Marana Mountain View’s Adrian Almada, won a 10-2 major decision over Bagdad’s Thomas Nelson and edged Yuma Catholic’s Seth Stoner 5-3 in overtime to finish second in the A Bracket. He then survived a 2-1 triple overtime crossover battle with B Bracket champion Dax Monestine of Boulder Creek to reach the title match, where he came up on the short end of a 3-1 OT decision against Kinlicheenie.
Johnson led 1-0 entering the final period but Kinlicheenie tied it with a quick escape and got a takedown in the final seconds to escape with the title.
Longhorns 10th
Toby Gressley placed fourth at 144 and Sal Sellis finished sixth at 175.
Payson finished 10th with 176 points.
Yuma Catholic won among 19 scoring teams with 336 points, Snowflake (291) finished second and Boulder Creek (284) third.
Payson was scheduled to host a final multiple team home meet on Feb. 2.
Section up next
The Division 3 Section 2 tournament is set for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 at Poston Butte High.
The top four at each of the 14 weights qualify for the state tournament, scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 17-Saturday, Feb. 19 at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.