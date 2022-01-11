Travis Christianson went unbeaten in winning the Div. 3 182-pound state wrestling championship a year ago.
But he didn’t get the chance to wrestle in any regular-season tournaments with the Arizona Interscholastic Wrestling Association restricting teams to dual matches for the 2020-21 season, which started late and featured a limited number of matches.
Tournaments are allowed once again this season and Christianson is getting plenty of action in his bid to win a second crown.
He won his second tournament title of the season in the 50th Annual Joseph City Invitational on Jan. 7-8, claiming the 190-pound title (no details were reported by our deadline).
Toby Gressley finished fourth and Adrian Zeferino sixth.
Seven Horns go 2-0
Seven Longhorns went 2-0 to lead Payson to a pair of dual wrestling victories at Holbrook on Jan. 5.
Hunter Bramlet (106 pounds), T. Gressley (144), Ayden Ormand (157), Sal Sellis (175), Christianson (190), Jimmy Johnson (215) and Caleb Osier (285) won both their matches as the Horns beat Holbrook 45-36 and Joseph City 57-12.
The Holbrook contest was tight, with Payson trailing 36-33 after Christianson’s pin of Malakai Johnson in 1:09 with two weights remaining. Johnson and Osier both won by forfeit to secure the nine-point victory.
Payson went 4-1 in the five weights contested against Joseph City. The Longhorns won six weights by forfeit.
Mile High Challenge
Christianson finished fourth at 190 in the Mile High Challenge at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley on Dec. 31-Jan. 1.
He beat Safford’s Gary Smith 7-0 in the quarterfinals before falling 8-6 in the semifinals to Chino Valley’s Dakota McMains.
Christianson lost by pin in 3:19 in the third-place match against Jarrett Huber from Division 1 Mesa Mountain View. Huber finished fifth at 182 in last year’s Div. 1 state tournament.
Sunnyside’s Rene Fragoso beat McMains in the 190 Mile High title match.
McMains finished second in the Div. 3 state tournament at 195 pounds last season and he and Christianson are two of the top contenders for the 190 state crown.
It was the third meeting of the season between the two.
They met twice in the Marana Mountain View Duals on Dec. 17-18. Christianson beat him 8-0 in Payson’s dual victory over the Cougars then won by injury default in the 190 tournament final.
Back home on Wednesday
The Longhorns host a multi-team event in Wilson Dome at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.