Christianson wins top men's flight by Keith Morris, Roundup sports editor Oct 8, 2021 Paul Christianson fired a net 59 to win the 1st Flight in the Payson Men's Golf Association Individual Low Net Throw Away One Hole Each Nine at Payson Golf Club on Sept. 29.Terry Lindsey edged Art Sipple for second as a scorecard playoff broke a tie of 63s. Tim Hughes (64) finished fourth.Ron Fischer (59) won the 2nd Flight over runner-up Ian Capper (61), Mike Valentiner, also shot 61 and finished third on the card-off. Bob Parkinson (64) placed fourth. Norm Agan (62), George Spatz (63), John Calderwood (68) and Jim Livingston (70) were the top four in the 3rd Flight.Agan (#9, 13 feet 7 inches) won the longest putt. Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Dan Edwards (#2, 18 feet 10 inches), Hughes (#5, 21-3.5), Herb Sherman (#8, 16-8), Chip Yeomans (#14, 11-3) and Valentiner (#17, 7-8).